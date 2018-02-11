CMC facing court-martial committed suicide, police say

Command Master Chief Ronald K. Shasky II. (Photo: (Navy))

(Navy Times) -- A fired warship command master chief facing a court-martial for sex crime and fraternization charges committed suicide last week, according to Navy and police officials.

Command Master Chief Ronald K. Shasky II was found dead in his Chesapeake, Virginia, home on Jan. 31, according to Surface Naval Force Atlantic spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson.

Officer Kelly Elliott of the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed Thursday that Shasky’s death was a suicide. Chesapeake police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating.

Shasky was relieved aboard the destroyer Mason in spring 2017 for misconduct, Hillson said, and was facing an April special court-martial on abusive sexual contact, fraternization and false official statement charges.

He was arraigned in December and had been temporarily assigned to SURFLANT headquarters while the investigation and legal proceedings played out, Hillson said.

Shasky reported to the Mason in 2015, according to his service record.

He was assigned to the ship in October 2016, when it and three other U.S. vessels came under fire from Yemen-based Houthi rebels while traversing the Red Sea.

The ship returned fire with several missiles and maneuvered into a screening position, allowing the other ships to pass safely.

The Mason’s crew received the combat action ribbon after the event.

Navy Times