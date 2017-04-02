Community coming together to help tornado-damaged church

An aerial view of the heavily damaged Real Life Christian Church (Photo: Fisheye Digital Design Studio, LLC)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The community is coming together to help a church in Chesapeake that was almost completely destroyed by a tornado on Friday.

Not much is left of the Real Life Christian Church after an EF-2 tornado ripped it in half. Debris was scattered everywhere, the roof was torn off, and its sanctuary was destroyed.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Several people have been stopping by the church to offer their prayers, and on Sunday morning, they held a service on Facebook Live:

Many people have asked about a prayer meeting, but conditions are too dangerous on church property. However, Atlantic Shores Baptist Church is allowing members to hold a family prayer service at their building.

The prayer service will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 1861 Kempsville Road in Virignia Beach.

In a Facebook post, the church wrote:

An overwhelming amount of people have reached out asking how to help. At this point we do not need a lot of physical help. However there are several families in our community that lost SO much more than we did. Reach out to them, bring them food, help them sort things out, be the Church."

Donations to Real Life Christian Church can be made online by visiting the church's website.

