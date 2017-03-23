Cosgrove, Krasnoff running for Clerk of Circuit Court in Chesapeake

John Cosgrove, Jr. and Alan Krasnoff

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- State Senator John Cosgrove, Jr. and Mayor Alan Krasnoff are looking to change titles.

13News Now confirmed Thursday that Cosgrove and Krasnoff will run for the position of Clerk of Chesapeake Circuit Court.

The current clerk, Faye Mitchell, recently said she would be retiring.

Cosgrove served as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002-2013. He has been a state senator since 2013.

Because it is not an election year for his seat in the Virginia General Assembly, Cosgrove will not have to give it up in order to run for clerk of court.

Krasnoff first was elected mayor in 2008. He won re-election in 2012 and 2016.

Prior to that, Krasnoff was a Chesapeake City Councilman. He was elected to that position in 1990 and won subsequent re-elections.

