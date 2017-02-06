Crews battle flames at Chesapeake construction site

(Photo: Chesapeake Fire Dept.)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire tore through a home that was under construction in the Great Bridge section of Chesapeake.

After getting the call around 1:15 Monday morning, we're told it took firefighters six minutes to get to Chaffins Court.

They found heavy smoke coming from that house.

About 30 minutes later, fire crews brought the flames under control. No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

