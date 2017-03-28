Crews put out flames at a Chesapeake home on Woodbaugh Dr. Tuesday morning. (Photo: Chesapeake Fire Dept.)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews put out flames at a Chesapeake home on Woodbaugh Dr., just an hour after they responded to another house fire Tuesday morning where one man was injured.

We're told fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 3400 block of Woodbaugh Dr. at 10:22 a.m.

Smoke was billowing from the home when they arrived, but they were able to get the flames under control at 10:35 a.m.

No one was injured in this incident.

PHOTOS: Crews contain flames at home on Woodbaugh Dr. in Chesapeake

© 2017 WVEC-TV