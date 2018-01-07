WVEC
Crews in Chesapeake battle flames at Sonic Drive-In

Staff , WVEC 11:13 AM. EST January 07, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A business in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake caught fire Saturday and has significant damage, a spokesperson for the fire department said. 

Crews responded to the Sonic Drive-In located in the 1200 block of Battlefield Blvd. North around 11 p.m.

The spokesperson said it appears the fire was accidentally started by a technician working on an HVAC unit at the business. 

