Crews in Chesapeake battle flames at Sonic Drive-In

(Photo: Chesapeake Fire Department Twitter)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A business in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake caught fire Saturday and has significant damage, a spokesperson for the fire department said.

Crews responded to the Sonic Drive-In located in the 1200 block of Battlefield Blvd. North around 11 p.m.

The spokesperson said it appears the fire was accidentally started by a technician working on an HVAC unit at the business.

© 2018 WVEC-TV