WVEC
Crews in Chesapeake investigating house fire

Staff , WVEC 6:49 AM. EST January 25, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews in Chesapeake battled a house fire this morning that displaced three people.

Lieutenant Anthony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department said the call came in around 5 Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2400 block of Strawberry Lane.

The three people were inside when the fire started, but they all got out safely.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

 

 

