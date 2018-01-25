Crews in Chesapeake investigating house fire

(Photo: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews in Chesapeake battled a house fire this morning that displaced three people.

Lieutenant Anthony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department said the call came in around 5 Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2400 block of Strawberry Lane.

The three people were inside when the fire started, but they all got out safely.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 6:10am. 3 occupants are uninjured but will be displaced as a result of the fire. They are making their own accommodations. The cause of the fire is under investigation. — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) January 25, 2018

