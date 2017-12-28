Crews in Chesapeake investigating 'small fire' at grocery store

Firetruck (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews responded to a fire at a Farm Fresh Supermarket in Chesapeake on Dec. 28 around 8 a.m.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said a hot food case caught fire, and they were able to put the fire out quickly.

No sprinklers were activated, but the building was evacuated due to smoke throughout.

The store is located at 1620 Cedar Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

