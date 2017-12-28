WVEC
Crews in Chesapeake respond to 'small fire' at grocery store

Staff , WVEC 8:50 AM. EST December 28, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews responded to a fire at a Farm Fresh Supermarket in Chesapeake on Dec. 28.

The Chesapeake Fire Department tweeted about the "small fire" on Thursday.

The store is located at 1620 Cedar Road.

