Crews investigating Chesapeake Crossing shopping center fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- An investigation is underway to determine what caused a fire in the Chesapeake Crossing shopping center.

Lieutenant Anthony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department said crews were called to the TEEN Center around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, first responders found a self-extinguished fire and heavy smoke coming from the roof of the shopping center.

The fire was contained to one unit, but there was minor smoke found in several other suites within the shopping center, Barakat said.

No one was hurt.

