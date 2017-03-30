Crews quickly bring fire under control in Chesapeake

House fire in the 100 block of Jones Street in Chesapeake on March 30, 2017. (Photo: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews were on the scene of house fire early Thursday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 100 block of Jones St. at 12:50 p.m.

Crews arrived had the fire under control at 1:11 p.m.

A woman who lives in the house was not home at the time of the fire.

House fire-100 blk of Jones St.

Dispatched - 12:50 pm

On scene - 12:53 pm

Fire Control - 1:11 pm pic.twitter.com/5A6b6mDN3x — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) March 30, 2017

