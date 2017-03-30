Crews quickly bring fire under control in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews were on the scene of house fire early Thursday afternoon.
Emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 100 block of Jones St. at 12:50 p.m.
Crews arrived had the fire under control at 1:11 p.m.
A woman who lives in the house was not home at the time of the fire.
House fire-100 blk of Jones St.— Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) March 30, 2017
Dispatched - 12:50 pm
On scene - 12:53 pm
Fire Control - 1:11 pm pic.twitter.com/5A6b6mDN3x
