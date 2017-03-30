WVEC
Crews quickly bring fire under control in Chesapeake

Staff , WVEC 2:04 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews were on the scene of house fire early Thursday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 100 block of Jones St. at 12:50 p.m.

Crews arrived had the fire under control at 1:11 p.m.

A woman who lives in the house was not home at the time of the fire. 

