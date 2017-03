System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (AP Images))

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A driver complained of head pain after a three-car wreck involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

Master Police Officer Kelly Elliott said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at Albemarle Drive and Shea Drive.

Children were on the bus at the time. None of them was injured.

Medics treated the driver of one of the vehicles at the scene.

