Driver ejected from car, hit by another vehicle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A man died Sunday after his car hit a guardrail on I-664 in Chesapeake.

Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said the accident happened at 12:05 a.m. near exit 13.

A 1997 Dodge Caravan was heading northbound when the driver, 51-year-old Brian Wade Ray, ran off the road and hit a guardrail.

State police say Ray was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities also reported Ray was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

Ray, of Virginia Beach, died at the scene.

Authorities say it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call state police at 757-424-6800.