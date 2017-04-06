EF-0 tornado damages Chesapeake farm

An EF-0 tornado damaged Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake on Thursday afternoon. While buildings were damaged, nobody was hurt and the farm's animals are OK. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado caused storm damage in Chesapeake on Thursday afternoon.

Hickory Ridge Farm took the brunt of it, when an EF-0 tornado tossed trees, small buildings, and a children's play area. Now, complete strangers are lending a helping hand.

"We decided to come over here and and see if we could help and pass out water, if anyone needed them," said Annalese Trueblood.

The Pierce family owns the farm. They say they feel very lucky; no crops were damaged, their animals are OK, and nobody was hurt.

"It feels unreal," said Robin Pierce. "It's devastating because we've worked real hard at this but I stand on my faith. These are the things that test that and god's got a plan. I don't know what it is standing here today, but it's going to be OK."

The farm was scheduled to open April 22, for strawberry picking, and the owners told 13News Now that is still the plan. They are asking the community for help and support as they attempt to rebuild.

If you would like to help the family, they have set up a GoFundMe, which you can visit here.

The popular potbelly pigs at the farm are okay too 😊It actually looks like it's nap time. pic.twitter.com/L35ajIX1Zi — Marcella Robertson (@13MarcellaRob) April 6, 2017

This is the second time in less than a week that strong storms produced a damaging tornado in Chesapeake. Last Friday, an EF-2 tornado ripped across part of the city, nearly demolishing a church in its wake.

