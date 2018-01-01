Family displaced after home catches fire on New Year's Eve

FireTruckGeneric.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two adults and one child were displaced after their home was damaged by a Sunday night fire.

A spokesperson with the Chesapeake Fire Department said the fire happened around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cole Drive.

Firefighters saw flames coming from the back of the house when they got there.

There was also heavy fire in the garage area near the electrical panel, but it is unclear if that was the cause of the fire.

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.

No one was hurt, and the Red Cross is helping the family.

