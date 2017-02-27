Family displaced after overnight fire in Chesapeake

(Photo: Chesapeake Fire Dept.)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A family of seven in Chesapeake is waking up without a home on Monday.

Crews got the call to Tyler Way in the Hickory section of the city around 10:30 Sunday night. It took crews a little under an hour to knock down the two-alarm fire.

Fire officials say one person in the home tried to put out the fire, but got burned on the hand. That person is expected to be OK.

There's significant damage to the house. The cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

Working fire 700 block of Tyler Way pic.twitter.com/igIILm3t6e — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) February 27, 2017

