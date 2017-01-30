Family of man shot by security guard searching for answers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - The family of a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot by a security guard in Chesapeake is looking for answers about why the shooting happened.

Police say Jiansheng Chen was sitting in his minivan in a parking lot Thursday when he was fatally shot by a security guard. Police tell The Virginian-Pilot that no one has been charged because the department is investigating whether the shooting was justified.

Police have said that an altercation ensued between Chen and the security guard before the shooting.

Greg Sandler is an attorney assisting Chen's family. Sandler says that Chen spoke very little English. He says the family is "devastated." Chen had a wife and two adult children.

Sandler said the family told him that Chen did not own a gun.

