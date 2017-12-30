Fire at Hickory Middle School in Chesapeake ruled accidental

(Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A fire that happened on Saturday at Hickory Middle School was ruled accidental by fire officials later that morning.

Lieutenant Anthony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department said firefighters were called to the school just before 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a portable classroom on fire. The flames were contained to the classroom and no other buildings were damaged, he said.

Barakat said the fire started at a heating unit on the exterior of the portable classroom.

School maintenance assisted the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

