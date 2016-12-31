Firefighters battle blaze at Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A home became fully engulfed after a fire broke out inside it on Saturday evening.
Chesapeake Fire says crews were called out to the 800 block of Copper Stone Circle around 7:30, in the Greenbrier area of the city. Arriving firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames. They were able to get the fire under control by 8:01 p.m.
The home, as well as two cars in the garage, are a total loss.
No one was hurt, but three residents are displaced.
It's not yet known what caused the fire.
