Firefighters return to townhouse fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters had to be called back to the scene of a townhouse fire they were at just hours earlier in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake.

Firefighters were first called out to the 1200 block of Basswood Court early Sunday evening for a fire at a two-story townhouse.

Then less than 12 hours later, firefighters were called back around 2:30 a.m. Arriving crews found smoke and flames rising from the same townhome. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding units, and brought the fire under control around 3:15 a.m.

The occupant of the damaged townhouse was already displaced from the first fire, but occupants in the surrounding units were not displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

