Former school bus driver accused of sexually abusing students sentenced

Larry Homan (Photo: Chesapeake Police Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A school bus driver who was accused of fondling students in 2015 will serve more than 19 years in prison.

Larry Homan pleaded guilty to three counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery of a child (who was younger than 13) and three counts of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child in October 2016.

Chesapeake police officers arrested Homan on June 30, 2015 after an investigation that began on May 11 of that year.

Homan drove a school bus for Carver Intermediate School and Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

A parent filed a complaint against Homan. School staff members pulled video from the recording system on Homan's bus. The recording supposedly showed the then 70-year-old Homan touching a child's breast and touching another child's genitalia.

Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney Nancy Parr told 13News Now Friday that Homan received 45 years in prison. 25 years and 10 months were suspended, which means Homan will serve 19 years and two months.

