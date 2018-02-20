Former state Delegate and Senator Harry Blevins passes away

Virginia capitol building (Photo: WVEC)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A former lawmaker who served in both chambers of the General Assembly has passed away, the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus announced.

Harry Blevins died Monday night, Senator Majority Leader Thomas Norment said in a statement.

“Senator Blevins was one of the most liked and most respected members of the Senate of Virginia throughout his service,” Norment said on Tuesday. “Soft-spoken, smart, and with invaluable experience as a lifelong educator, he was an effective and beloved member of the Senate."

Norment added, “With the punctuality and steadfastness you would expect of someone who had served as a school principal, Senator Blevins had an innate friendliness and easy smile that made him immensely popular on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers.”

Blevins, who represented Chesapeake, was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1997. In 2001, he made the jump to the 14th Senatorial District, where he served until his retirement in 2013.

Blevins was 82.

