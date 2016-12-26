Gas leak contained in Chesapeake

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency officials spent hours investigating a gas leak at TransMontaigne Product Services in Chesapeake.

The incident was reported at 8:16 a.m. Sunday at the company located in the 7600 block of Halifax Lane, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Officials with TransMontaigne Product Services estimate about 1,000 gallons of gasoline leaked.

Fire officials say the leak has been stopped and the product has been contained.

The Chesapeake Fire Department’s Foam Team and Hazardous Materials Team are on the scene, as well as a local clean up contractor.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says no evacuations are in place and there is no hazard to the public.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.