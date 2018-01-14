Gilmerton Bridge back open to road traffic; extended bridge lift set for Monday

The Gilmerton Bridge stuck in its lifted position on Friday. (Photo: Twitter user @757hank)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said the Gilmerton Bridge is back open to road traffic.

Drivers may see delays on Monday due to continued work on the bridge requiring an extended bridge lift at 10 a.m.

More extended lifts may be necessary as crews continue to work on the bridge, the spokesperson said.

The bridge closed Friday due to mechanical issues. Crews worked to fix the problems over the weekend.

Motorists can use the High Rise Bridge on I-64 or the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge as alternate routes.

