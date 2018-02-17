Girl Scout Cookies arrive in Hampton Roads

(Photo: Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- If you purchased a box of Girl Scout Cookies, or several, you will soon be able to devour them!

Over one million boxes of cookies arrived in Hampton Roads Saturday, ahead of booth sales which start Sunday.

To find a booth in your area, click HERE, or download the free app available in the iTunes store and Android Marketplace.

The cookie program ends March 25, 2018.

13News Now is a proud sponsor of the Samoa Soiree, an event that helps raise funds for the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast. The event is scheduled for March 17 from 5-9 p.m. at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel.

To purchase tickets to the Samoa Soiree, click here.

