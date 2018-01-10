Government officials to break ground on largest VDOT design-build project

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Gov. Terry McAuliffe will break ground on the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project on Friday.
The largest design-build project to date for VDOT will widen I-64 on the Southside and add one HOT/Express Lane in each direction. It will expand the corridor from four to six full-time lanes.
It will also build a new fixed-span High Rise Bridge to the south of the existing bridge.
The construction is expected to be completed by summer 2021.
