Government officials to break ground on largest VDOT design-build project

A construction project is under way to widen I-64 from four to six lanes in Chesapeake, beginning half a mile east of the I-264 interchange at Bowers Hill to one mile east of the I-464 interchange.

Staff , WVEC 12:56 PM. EST January 10, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Gov. Terry McAuliffe will break ground on the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project on Friday.

The largest design-build project to date for VDOT will widen I-64 on the Southside and add one HOT/Express Lane in each direction. It will expand the corridor from four to six full-time lanes.

It will also build a new fixed-span High Rise Bridge to the south of the existing bridge.

The construction is expected to be completed by summer 2021. 

