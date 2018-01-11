Governor McAuliffe announces $10 million investment in Chesapeake business

(Photo: Ingram Publishing, This content is subject to copyright.)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America (SMA) will invest $10 million to expand its operations in Chesapeake.

The project will create about 26 new jobs while expanding the manufacturing operation.

SMA will add 100,000 square feet to its North American headquarters at the Cavalier Industrial Park.

SMA is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, one of the largest manufacturers of machinery in Japan and a global leader in power transmission knowledge and innovation, a news release on the investment said.

