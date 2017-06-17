Great Bridge High School graduates honor classmates killed, hurt in crash

NOFOLK, Va. (WVEC) – More than 300 seniors from Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake were at the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk Friday night for graduation, but two of their classmates were missing from the crowd.

On May 19, Kaitlyn Duffy and her best friend, Sabrina Mundorff, were driving home from the beach when an accused drunk driver crossed the center line and hit their car. Duffy passed away at the scene, Mundorff was injured critically

More than one thousand people were at the Ted to watch the commencement exercises. Two seats were left open for Duffy and Mundorff.

Many seniors’ faces lit up with excitement, realizing they were graduating, but some said in the back of their minds they were sad.

One student told said, “I saw all of us come together despite our differences and issues. We learned to embrace and be there for one another and appreciate life."

Duffy's family attended graduation, and her parents accepted their daughter’s diploma. All of the students stood and clapped. Duffy's picture along with her cap and gown were in one of the open seats.

Mundorff's older brother accepted her diploma. Currently, she's at a top rehabilitation center with her mom and dad by her side.

Members of the Class of 2017 said they will continue to pray for the Duffy and Mundorff families, hoping Mundorff will recovery as quickly as possible.

