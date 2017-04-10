Group robs Dollar Tree employees, takes store's deposit bags

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were looking for five people who robbed Dollar Tree employees after the workers closed for the night Sunday.

Officers said a female employee left the business at 1973 S. Military Hwy. and headed towards her car around 9:45 p.m. Her co-worker left the building right after her. As he walked towards his car, the group of five people came up to him. One acted as if he had a gun. The group took two deposit bags from the male employee.

Police said the group of five headed towards 1921 Robert Hall Blvd. K-9 officers were unable to find the robbers whom police believe are minors.

