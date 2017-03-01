Gust of wind knocks down door panel at Greenbrier Mall entrance

Strong winds tore through one of the entrances at Greenbrier Mall Wednesday, knocking one of the glass door panels down. (Photo: 13News Now viewer)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Strong winds tore through one of the entrances at Greenbrier Mall Wednesday, knocking one of the glass door panels down.

Authorities tell us that they received word of the incident around 11:19 a.m. We're told that a gust of wind had blown the door panel down and also caused power lines nearby to arc.

Units are still at the mall checking out the scene.

A Facebook follower tells us that the door that was knocked down was one of the main entrances to the mall near The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille.

We're working to learn more details at this time.

