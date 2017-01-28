Home under renovation catches fire in Chesapeake

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters say no one was injured following a house fire Saturday morning in Chesapeake.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Mildenhall Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of a one-story home.

The fire, which caused significant damage to the home, was brought under control at 6:13 a.m.

Firefighters said the home was being renovated at the time of the fire, so no one was living there.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

