House fire displaces two people in Chesapeake

Crews respond to house fire in the 200 block of Sparrow Road in Chesapeake on Jan. 8, 2017. (Photo: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people were displaced Sunday following a house fire in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Sparrow Road shortly after 2 p.m. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from a one-story home.

According to Captain Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department, the fire was contained to the laundry room of the home and was brought under control at 2:25 p.m.

Officials say the fire was caused by a malfunctioning light switch. No one was injured.

The displaced residents were able to make other housing arrangements.