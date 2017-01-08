House fire displaces two people in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people were displaced Sunday following a house fire in Chesapeake.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Sparrow Road shortly after 2 p.m. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from a one-story home.
According to Captain Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department, the fire was contained to the laundry room of the home and was brought under control at 2:25 p.m.
Officials say the fire was caused by a malfunctioning light switch. No one was injured.
The displaced residents were able to make other housing arrangements.
