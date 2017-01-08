WVEC
House fire displaces two people in Chesapeake

Staff , WVEC 4:44 PM. EST January 08, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people were displaced Sunday following a house fire in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Sparrow Road shortly after 2 p.m. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from a one-story home.

According to Captain Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department, the fire was contained to the laundry room of the home and was brought under control at 2:25 p.m.

Officials say the fire was caused by a malfunctioning light switch. No one was injured.

The displaced residents were able to make other housing arrangements.


