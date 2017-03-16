Increased police presence after school threat

Indian River High School (Photo: cpsschools.com)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake Police will have an increased presence at Indian River High School, because of a threatening note that was discovered on a desk.

Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot obtained the letter that reads, "School Shooting @ 10." Today's date is listed on the note.

A student snapped the picture, and posted it to social media.

The Pilot reports a school resource officer called police.

School officials say there is no evidence of a credible threat, but they are taking it very seriously.

