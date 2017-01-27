WVEC
Juvenile leads police on pursuit

Staff , WVEC 10:43 PM. EST January 27, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a 15-year-old led officers on a chase through Chesapeake and Norfolk on Friday evening.

Chesapeake Police say shortly after 9:30. an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at Parkside Drive and Campostella Road.  The driver refused to stop, and the officer ran the vehicle's license plate, which came back stolen.

The officer pursued the vehicle into Norfolk, where it was stopped at East Princess Anne Road and Salter Street.

The teen was taken into custody.

Police say no injuries are reported, and there was no property damage during the pursuit.

