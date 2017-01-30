Lawyer: Man was playing Pokemon Go when shot by security guard

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC/AP) - The family of a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot by a security guard in Chesapeake is looking for answers about why the shooting happened.

Police say Jiansheng Chen was sitting in his minivan in a parking lot Thursday night when he was fatally shot by a security guard. A family lawyer tells our partners at The Virginian-Pilot the victim was playing Pokemon Go on his cell phone at the time of the shooting.

Police have said that an altercation ensued between Chen and the security guard before the shooting outside the River Walk Clubhouse around 11 p.m.

Greg Sandler, an attorney assisting Chen's family, says Chen spoke very little English, and that the family is "devastated." Chen had a wife and two adult children.

Sandler said the family told him that Chen did not own a gun, and he was a regular Pokemon Go player. The clubhouse where Chen was killed is designated as a gym in the game, where players can go and battle other players' Pokemon.

Police say no one has been charged, because the department is investigating whether the shooting was justified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

