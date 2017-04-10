Man admitted to killing parents, similar cases in Chesapeake since 2016

From left: Cameron Dooley, Michael Toothman, and Steven Julian (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Facing two counts of murder, Steven Julian from Chesapeake sits in jail after police say he admitted killing his parents, Sally and Clark Julian, and then threatening to kill his aunt and uncle.

It's a crime that has shaken this family. The uncle who came face-to-face with Julian before wrestling the gun away calls this "tragic" and "unexpected."

It's a tragedy that the City of Chesapeake, sadly, has seen before.

In about a year and a half, there have been three times when a child has turned a gun on family.

In January of 2016, Cameron Dooley shot and killed both of his parents, his brother and sister, grandmother, before taking his own life. His father, Todd, was a police officer for more than 30 years.

We talked to a doctor shortly after that shooting, who says most cases like this could be linked to depression, or some other mental-illness.

"It's a real sense of despair. They're tired of hurting. They're tired of feeling the way that they feel," said Dr. Matt Angelelli, Chief of Psychiatry for Sentara Health Care.

He said warning signs aren't always evident.

It's unclear if Cameron Dooley suffered from a mental illness, and it's unknown if Zachary Toothman does too. He's charged with killing his father, Michael Toothman, and his younger brother, Matthew in August of 2016. His mother, Suzie, was shot but survived.

Like Todd Dooley, Michael Toothman was also a police officer of more than 30 years.

In each shooting, family and friends told 13News Now there were many questions, and few answers.

Some families, still waiting. A court date hasn't been set yet for Julian.

