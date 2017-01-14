Man attempts to rob Chesapeake bank

Chesapeake police vehicle (Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake police are looking for a man accused of trying to rob a bank Saturday morning.

The attempted robbery happened at the BB&T Bank located at 3113 Western Branch Blvd. around 10:45 a.m. Police say a man entered the business and gave the teller a note demanding money. The teller then pressed an alarm and, when she turned back to face the suspect, he was leaving the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s.

