Man charged in fatal Chesapeake accident

File photo of a Chesapeake police vehicle (Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have charged Johnnie Alexander, 28, with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a vehicle fatality earlier this month.

The two car accident happened at the intersection of Military Highway and Engle Avenue on September 9.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, 22-year-old Randi Walker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander was recently released from the hospital after recovering from injuries sustained in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation. Alexander is being held at Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

No further information was released.

