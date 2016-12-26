Man hit, killed by car while crossing Indian River Road

Chesapeake police vehicle (Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A man has died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross Indian River Road on Christmas Day.

The accident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive. Police say 58-year-old Michael Sims of the 2700 block of Cayce Drive was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The Chesapeake Police Crash Team is handling the investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Westbound Indian River Rd. was closed to vehicle traffic at the Oaklette intersection for much of the evening. Police say the roadway was back open shortly after 2 a.m.