Man facing manslaughter charges in fatal Chesapeake accident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after a fatal accident.
Police say they responded to a two car accident at 8:30 at the intersection of Military Highway and Engle Avenue on Saturday, September 9.
The driver of one of the cars involved, 22-year-old Randi Walker, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other car is still recovering from his injuries at a hospital, while investigators say an involuntary manslaughter charge is pending
