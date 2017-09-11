WVEC
Man facing manslaughter charges in fatal Chesapeake accident

Staff , WVEC 2:15 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after a fatal accident.

Police say they responded to a two car accident at 8:30 at the intersection of Military Highway and Engle Avenue on Saturday, September 9. 

The driver of one of the cars involved, 22-year-old Randi Walker, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the other car is still recovering from his injuries at a hospital, while investigators say an involuntary manslaughter charge is pending

 

