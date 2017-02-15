Firefighters perform rescue after man injured on board ship

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A man reportedly suffered a leg injury on board a ship at Elizabeth River Terminals Wednesday morning.
This happened at 8:05 a.m. at 4100 Buell Street in Chesapeake.
Police tell us he is alert and conscious. A rescue operation was carried out, because he is below the deck of the ship.
Crews were able to lift the patient off of the ship using a Stokes stretcher and a crane. He was removed from the ship at 9:09 a.m.
