Man robs Wells Fargo Bank in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake police are investigating after a bank was robbed Saturday afternoon.

Detectives say the incident took place at the Wells Fargo Bank located in the 3900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 12 p.m. Authorities say a man entered the business and gave the teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the scene, heading towards Stonebridge Apartments.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s.

In a similar instance, police say a man attempted to rob the BB&T Bank located at 3113 Western Branch Blvd.

