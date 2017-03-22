WVEC
Close

Manufacturing facility to create 50 new jobs in Chesapeake

The Associated Press , WVEC 6:12 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says a manufacturing company is bringing 50 new jobs to Chesapeake.

The Democratic governor says Atlantic Core Building Products plans to invest $3 million to build a manufacturing operation facility in the city. He says the project by the manufacturer of steel and commercial construction projects will create 50 new jobs.

McAuliffe's office says Virginia beat out North and South Carolina for the project.

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore says the company is joining roughly 6,000 manufacturing firms already in Virginia.

© 2017 Associated Press

WVEC

Governor announces nearly 30 new jobs in Suffolk

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories