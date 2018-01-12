Gilmerton Bridge back open, but more repairs needed

The Gilmerton Bridge stuck in its lifted position on Friday. (Photo: Twitter user @757hank)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The Gilmerton Bridge is back open, but drivers can expect more closures this weekend.

Mechanical issues shut down the span on Friday afternoon. Repair crews were able to re-open the bridge shortly before 5 p.m., but the city said further repairs are needed.

The bridge will close again beginning at noon on Saturday, January 13, with no time estimate on its re-opening.

Motorists can use the High Rise Bridge on I-64 or the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge as alternate routes.

Hampton Roads Transit said that during the Gilmerton's closure, its bus Route 57 will detour via the High Rise Bridge. While only the stop at Military Highway and Shell Road will be missed, passengers are advised to expect some delays due to the extended trip.

The current Gilmerton Bridge is a vertical-lift bridge that was completed in 2015. Despite its recent construction, the Bridge has suffered numerous malfunctions, most notably in 2016 when a counterweight fell off its track, leaving the bridge in the open position. Repairs took several months, during which time the bridge had to be manually lifted and lowered.

