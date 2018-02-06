file image (Photo: Thinkstock Photos, patanasak)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The Navy wants to again test the water of homeowners near Fentress Field.

This is part of an ongoing groundwater investigation that started two years ago.

The Navy wants to see if area well-water is contaminated by firefighting foam used at Fentress Field. They're looking for a substance known as "PFAS."

A majority of previous samples came back with safe levels.

The Navy gave free bottled water to every home that tested above safe levels.

The water resampling will happen from now until February 16. The results should come back in April.



© 2018 WVEC-TV