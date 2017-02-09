Chesapeake deputy proposes to girlfriend at his graduation ceremony

(Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- For newly minted Chesapeake Deputy Kizito Osuagwu, his academy graduation ceremony was life changing in more than one way.

A circuit court clerk swore in Osuagwu, and eight other deputies. The best part of the night for Osuagwu, came at the very end of the ceremony.

Cameras were rolling as he called up his girlfriend to join him on the stage, and then surprised her by getting down on one knee.

Big congratulations to the couple!

