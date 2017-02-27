No injuries following Chesapeake condo fire

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two residents are displaced following an overnight condominium fire in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called out to the 1600 block of Orchard Grove Drive around 2:46 a.m., in the Greenbrier area of the city. Arriving crews found a two-story condo with smoke coming from the front door of one of the units.

The fire was brought under control by 3:30. with damage contained to the initial unit and some of the attic space.

A cat was rescued and reunited with its owners.

No injuries are reported, but two people who lived in the unit are going to stay with family members until repairs can be made to their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

