No property tax hike under Chesapeake budget proposal

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Good news for Chesapeake residents: your property taxes probably won't be going up next year, if the proposed budget passes.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the city manager proposed the 2018 budget to city council on Tuesday night. While it includes no increase in property taxes, it does hike water and sewer rates by 4.9 percent.

It also includes a 2.5 percent pay raise for city employees.

