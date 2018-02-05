Norfolk assistant principal killed in Chesapeake crash

(Photo: Norview Middle School Website)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Chesapeake.

Police said the accident happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night. A car was traveling eastbound on Taylor Road when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Taylor Court in front of a vehicle that was in the westbound lanes.

The westbound vehicle struck the turning car on its passenger side. A woman who was in the passenger side, 44-year-old LaDawn Durant, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Durant was an assistant principal at Norview Middle School in Norfolk.

Norfolk Public Schools released this statement:

Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is extremely saddened by this news and again finds itself reeling from the loss of a member of its family. Mrs. Durant was a beloved member of her school, the division and the community. Her contributions to NPS are immeasurable and her memory will not soon be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all those affected by this untimely tragedy.

The accident is under investigation at this time.

