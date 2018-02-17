One person injured in Chesapeake residential fire

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was sent to the hospital Saturday morning after an apartment caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Sparrow Road around 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a two story multi-family home with fire coming from three sides of the building.

Five people were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Two residents were forced to leave out of a second-floor window.

The injured person was transported with burns and smoke inhalation. The person is expected to survive.

The fire caused significant damage, and five people were displaced.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

